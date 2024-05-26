Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 17,418 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 151.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,418 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,601,000 after buying an additional 533,083 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 122,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 29,930 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 169,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after buying an additional 107,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 99,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 35,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

NYSE FHI opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.19. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $38.93.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $396.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.26 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 27.00%. Federated Hermes’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 13,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $500,284.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,240.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 13,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $500,284.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,240.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 8,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $300,117.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,030 shares of company stock worth $833,153 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

