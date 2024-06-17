Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 305.5% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. NDVR Inc. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 35,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PAG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.20.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of PAG traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.29. 3,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,653. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.19. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.95 and a 52-week high of $180.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.70%.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

