Trust Co. of Vermont Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,901,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,150,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,807.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,718,000 after buying an additional 925,367 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,986,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,700,000 after buying an additional 706,134 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,819,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,559,000 after buying an additional 588,965 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,623. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

