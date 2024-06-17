Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE) recently:

6/12/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

5/29/2024 – Sage Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

5/29/2024 – Sage Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

5/29/2024 – Sage Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W to a “hold” rating.

5/1/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2024 – Sage Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/26/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $15.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $22.00 to $18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $21.00 to $17.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

4/19/2024 – Sage Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/18/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $34.00 to $19.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

4/18/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $25.00 to $17.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/18/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

4/18/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $30.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

SAGE traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.85. 104,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,644. The stock has a market cap of $713.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.92. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $56.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.89.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 552.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The company’s revenue was up 139.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.46) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

