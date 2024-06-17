Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE) recently:
- 6/12/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/11/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/11/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
- 5/29/2024 – Sage Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/29/2024 – Sage Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/29/2024 – Sage Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W to a “hold” rating.
- 5/1/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2024 – Sage Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/26/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $15.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $22.00 to $18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $21.00 to $17.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/25/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
- 4/19/2024 – Sage Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 4/18/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $34.00 to $19.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/18/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $25.00 to $17.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/18/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
- 4/18/2024 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $30.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
SAGE traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.85. 104,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,644. The stock has a market cap of $713.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.92. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $56.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.89.
Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 552.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The company’s revenue was up 139.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.46) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.
