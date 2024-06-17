Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 26,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 350,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 350,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,442.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,234 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,823. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ICE traded down $1.52 on Monday, hitting $134.15. 126,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,173. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.59 and a 200-day moving average of $131.35. The stock has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.