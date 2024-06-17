Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 760 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $669,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $183.04. 79,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,212. The company has a market capitalization of $79.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.26 and its 200 day moving average is $175.90. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $184.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

