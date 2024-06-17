Objective Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Objective Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises 1.1% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $53.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.99. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2238 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

