Trust Co. of Vermont Has $9.77 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,537,019,000 after buying an additional 4,172,231 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,931,000 after buying an additional 227,621 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Realty Income by 5.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,163,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,633,000 after purchasing an additional 452,046 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Realty Income by 0.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,882,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,588,000 after purchasing an additional 47,437 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,526,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on O shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE O traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.04. The stock had a trading volume of 361,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,357,507. The company has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.94. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.