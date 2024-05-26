The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,610,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,719,000 after buying an additional 22,047 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,214,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,467,000 after buying an additional 264,483 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,495,000 after buying an additional 75,737 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 815,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,468,000 after buying an additional 88,456 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 760,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,374,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE:THG opened at $132.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.67. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $138.30.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.00%. On average, research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,864.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Further Reading

