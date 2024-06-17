DigiByte (DGB) Trading 15.1% Lower Over Last Week

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $145.42 million and $6.44 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,642.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.34 or 0.00634252 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00118309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008718 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00036979 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.56 or 0.00265925 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00041005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00073252 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,075,903,721 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

