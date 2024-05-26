Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $318,000 in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $256.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $271.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.52 and a 52 week high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $655,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,129.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,170. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

