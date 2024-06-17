Tezos Market Capitalization Hits $757.99 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. In the last week, Tezos has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $757.99 million and $21.01 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000739 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000538 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000663 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,006,278,847 coins and its circulating supply is 985,714,437 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.