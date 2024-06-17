Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Down 16% Over Last Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 17th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $6.32 or 0.00009623 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $921.80 million and approximately $46.79 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,927,294 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 145,855,147.72708812 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.68922129 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 460 active market(s) with $25,823,374.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

