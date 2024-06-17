CashBackPro (CBP) Price Hits $0.99 on Major Exchanges

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $88.96 million and approximately $316,092.50 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001502 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CashBackPro has traded 56.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011957 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00009623 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,500.31 or 0.99783142 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012587 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005074 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00087952 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CBP is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 1.06322569 USD and is down -19.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $480,967.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

