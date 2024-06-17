Stratis Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $164,880.27 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.0474 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $164,880.27 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stratis has traded down 28% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

