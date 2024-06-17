Trust Co. of Vermont Has $756,000 Stock Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,406,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,845,000 after purchasing an additional 489,359 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 286,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,689,000 after purchasing an additional 89,272 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 252,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,615,000 after acquiring an additional 77,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,122,000 after acquiring an additional 86,086 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at StoneX Group

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $488,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,309,707.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 4,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $297,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,449.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $488,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,309,707.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,961. Company insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

Shares of SNEX stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,262. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day moving average of $69.30. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.89 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $818.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

