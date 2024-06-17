Trust Co. of Vermont Trims Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,749 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Novartis by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 314.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 368.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $1.30 on Monday, hitting $104.42. The stock had a trading volume of 122,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,576. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.84 and its 200-day moving average is $100.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

