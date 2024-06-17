Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 1,220 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 350.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,524,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,593,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,337,000 after purchasing an additional 492,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.67. 523,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,222,344. The company has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a PE ratio of 180.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

