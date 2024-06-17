Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Stock Position Cut by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,723,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,075,000 after acquiring an additional 161,776 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,465,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,089,000 after buying an additional 848,519 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,084,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,725,000 after buying an additional 201,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,421,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,801,000 after buying an additional 466,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,815,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,455,000 after buying an additional 628,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,477,484. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.46.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.93.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also

