Trust Co. of Vermont Has $9.04 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 50,711 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $9,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 98.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,644,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,578,000 after purchasing an additional 815,850 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 229,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 102,850 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Enbridge by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,704,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,848 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE ENB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,723,850. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $38.37. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.63.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Enbridge

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.