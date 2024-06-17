ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,517 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,645,000 after purchasing an additional 503,970 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,680,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,004,000 after acquiring an additional 45,013 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,778,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,896,000 after acquiring an additional 145,168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,349,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,736,000 after acquiring an additional 95,086 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,280,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,916,000 after acquiring an additional 451,744 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock opened at $76.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.98 and a 200-day moving average of $77.28.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

