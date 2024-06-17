Objective Capital Management LLC Sells 87 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Objective Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,791,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,617,053,000 after acquiring an additional 83,192 shares during the period. Gerber LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $84,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $1,330,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,853,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,551,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,586,960 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $444.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $413.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $454.26 and its 200 day moving average is $450.75. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

