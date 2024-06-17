Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. increased its holdings in Markel Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Markel Group stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,542.35. 4,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,519. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,295.65 and a 52-week high of $1,670.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,556.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,488.26.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 634 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,606.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,520.00.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

