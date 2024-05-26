Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $15.84 Million Stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,385 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.03% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $15,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 305,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 46,317 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,531,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,293,000 after acquiring an additional 105,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $716,000.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average is $24.44.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.