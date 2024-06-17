ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,844 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in CVS Health by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $139,177,000 after acquiring an additional 859,134 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in CVS Health by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 66,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 457,267 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,926,000 after acquiring an additional 68,005 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $60.15. The company had a trading volume of 506,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,077,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.51 and its 200-day moving average is $70.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

