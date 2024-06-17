Insider Selling: Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report) Director Erin Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.58, for a total value of C$77,915.00.
Erin Brown also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 29th, Erin Brown sold 10,000 shares of Galaxy Digital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.15, for a total value of C$141,500.00.
Galaxy Digital Stock Performance
Galaxy Digital stock traded up C$0.13 on Monday, reaching C$15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,998. The company has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 3.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.20. Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$4.19 and a twelve month high of C$17.91.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on Galaxy Digital
Galaxy Digital Company Profile
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.
