FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF) Short Interest Up 31.3% in May

FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FTLF opened at $29.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.28. FitLife Brands has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $34.01.

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. FitLife Brands had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter.

In other FitLife Brands news, insider Patrick John Phillip Ryan sold 6,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $211,305.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.

