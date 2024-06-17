Earlyworks Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:ELWS) Short Interest Update

Earlyworks Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:ELWS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the May 15th total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Earlyworks Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ELWS opened at $1.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84. Earlyworks has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $21.15.

Earlyworks Company Profile

Earlyworks Co, Ltd operates as a blockchain-based technology company in Japan. The company builds products, deliver services, and develop solutions based on its proprietary Grid Ledger System to leverage blockchain technology in various business settings, including advertisement tracking, online visitor management, and sales of non-fungible tokens.

