ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 591 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $215.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.97. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

