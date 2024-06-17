First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ FLN opened at $17.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $57.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $21.07.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1878 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 38.7% during the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 26,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 112,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000.

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

