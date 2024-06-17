First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ FLN opened at $17.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $57.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $21.07.
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1878 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Watch These 3 Stock Dips as Consumer Sentiment Hits 7-Month Low
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- How Much Higher Can Microsoft Go? Significant Growth Ahead
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- How to Use Delta Hedging to Protect Your Options with Stock
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.