InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Short Interest Up 31.2% in May

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,400 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the May 15th total of 180,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

InPlay Oil Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPOOF opened at $1.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70. The company has a market cap of $145.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. InPlay Oil has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $2.20.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.37 million. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 14.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that InPlay Oil will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

InPlay Oil Increases Dividend

InPlay Oil Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from InPlay Oil’s previous dividend of $0.01. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

