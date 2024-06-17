Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Short Interest Up 30.5% in May

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the May 15th total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 831,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Ellington Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Ellington Financial by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Price Performance

EFC opened at $12.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 46.79, a quick ratio of 46.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.06. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $14.21.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 66.65%. The business had revenue of $31.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.68 million. Research analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.85%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 243.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on EFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $13.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

