Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Director Buys C$109,200.00 in Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) Director Charles Pellerin acquired 27,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,200.00.
Charles Pellerin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 21st, Charles Pellerin bought 440,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,760,000.00.
- On Thursday, May 16th, Charles Pellerin bought 700,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.15 per share, with a total value of C$2,905,000.00.
Calfrac Well Services Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of TSE:CFW traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$4.06. 2,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,127. The firm has a market cap of C$348.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$3.74 and a 1 year high of C$6.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th.
Calfrac Well Services Company Profile
Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
