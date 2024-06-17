ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,429 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,296,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 373,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,209,000 after acquiring an additional 43,733 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $53.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $55.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.03.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

