Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $88.83

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.83 and traded as high as $92.80. Givaudan shares last traded at $92.28, with a volume of 14,536 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.29.

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

