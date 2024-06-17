Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CEO Sells $379,559,628.75 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $379,559,628.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,412,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,137,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $5.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,295,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,213,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.74 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.43.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 16,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).
