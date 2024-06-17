ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,857,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,890,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,204,000 after acquiring an additional 248,776 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 291.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 221,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,286,000 after acquiring an additional 165,038 shares during the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,252,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 22,983.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,017,000 after purchasing an additional 103,655 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $313.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.35. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $218.10 and a 1-year high of $313.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

