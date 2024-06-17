Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,594,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352,362 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of PepsiCo worth $1,119,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Gerber LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 51,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 27,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 13,718 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 59,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.17.

PEP opened at $163.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $225.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $192.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 81.50%.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

