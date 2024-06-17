Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) CFO Keith A. Goldan Acquires 1,250 Shares

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) CFO Keith A. Goldan bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,037.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,038.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SNDX traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.10. 43,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,507. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.01.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SNDX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.42.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
