Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) CFO Keith A. Goldan Acquires 1,250 Shares

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) CFO Keith A. Goldan bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,037.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,038.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.10. 43,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,507. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 415.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,874.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter.

SNDX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNDX

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.