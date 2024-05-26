Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,951 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. WBI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,528. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PM opened at $99.93 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $101.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.25. The stock has a market cap of $155.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.