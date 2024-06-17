ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,083 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.8% of ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $181.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $191.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.