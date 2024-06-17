Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage on Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX)

Equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.01% from the stock’s current price.

NYAX has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nayax in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nayax in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Nayax Price Performance

Shares of Nayax stock traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $22.88. 1,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.74 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.26. Nayax has a 1-year low of $18.46 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $63.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.93 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nayax will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nayax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Nayax by 152.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 37,853 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Nayax in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,620,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nayax in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Nayax in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax during the first quarter worth $9,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

