Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Target Price to $31.50

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $31.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of LSXMA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,482. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion and a PE ratio of 8.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.41.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 333,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,656,850.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,944,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,826,061.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 333,916 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,656,850.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,944,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,826,061.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,492,894 shares of company stock worth $121,296,950 and sold 229,161 shares worth $15,947,127. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

