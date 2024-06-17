SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Holdings Increased by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,724 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $48.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $50.20.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

