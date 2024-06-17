ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,638 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONG opened at $93.88 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.49.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

