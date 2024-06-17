Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Insider Acquires C$321,175.00 in Stock

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan bought 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$110.75 per share, with a total value of C$321,175.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Sime Armoyan bought 4,600 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$110.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$510,525.02.

On Friday, May 31st, Sime Armoyan acquired 5,200 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$577,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sime Armoyan bought 300 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$111.00 per share, with a total value of C$33,300.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Sime Armoyan purchased 500 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$111.00 per share, with a total value of C$55,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Sime Armoyan acquired 1,100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$111.00 per share, with a total value of C$122,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sime Armoyan purchased 300 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$111.00 per share, with a total value of C$33,299.01.

On Friday, May 3rd, Sime Armoyan acquired 600 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Sime Armoyan bought 900 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,000.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Sime Armoyan acquired 2,100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$231,000.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Sime Armoyan bought 1,300 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,000.00.

TSE:MRG.UN traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$15.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,676. The stock has a market capitalization of C$566.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.18. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$13.08 and a 52 week high of C$17.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.48, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRG.UN shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

