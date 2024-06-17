Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3,200.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.79% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,730.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $3,270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,181.85.

NYSE:CMG traded up $54.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3,326.10. The company had a trading volume of 59,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,318. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,102.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,716.30. The firm has a market cap of $91.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.98, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,768.64 and a 52 week high of $3,359.09.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock is set to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 55.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.16, for a total transaction of $3,509,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,071,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.16, for a total transaction of $3,509,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,164 shares of company stock worth $44,243,538. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 183.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $1,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

