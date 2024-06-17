iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $462,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 101,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $104.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.33. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

