ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,901 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,901 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of VOO opened at $498.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $477.95 and a 200 day moving average of $461.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $500.15. The company has a market capitalization of $451.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
