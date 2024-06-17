Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $165.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,433,568. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.04 and a 200-day moving average of $116.13. Oracle has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $142.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $383.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

